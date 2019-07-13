Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.