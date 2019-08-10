Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.02 N/A 0.84 18.27 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 38.98 N/A 0.86 25.28

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.