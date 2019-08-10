Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.02
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|38.98
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.