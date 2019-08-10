Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

We are comparing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.02 N/A 0.84 18.27 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.30 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.