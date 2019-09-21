Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.30 N/A 0.84 18.27 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.81 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 2.94% respectively. Competitively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.