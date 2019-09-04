Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.41 N/A 0.84 18.27 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.48 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 62.14% respectively. Comparatively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.