Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.02
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.76
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
