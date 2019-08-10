Reviewing Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.02 N/A 0.84 18.27 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.76 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.