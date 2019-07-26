Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.89 N/A -0.16 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.32 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 4.1% respectively. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.