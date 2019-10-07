Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.85 13.88 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 3.76 859.26M 3.93 11.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,948,435,374.15% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 7.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 21.72% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.