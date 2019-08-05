Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.74 N/A 0.85 13.88 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. PJT Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 6.63% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 58.8%. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.