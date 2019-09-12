Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.10 N/A 0.85 13.88 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.82 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.65% and 0%. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.