Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.90 N/A 0.85 13.88 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.