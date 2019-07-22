Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.85 N/A -0.16 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.39 N/A 6.45 14.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average price target of $106.6, with potential upside of 14.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.