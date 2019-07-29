Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.89 N/A -0.16 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 14.06 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.