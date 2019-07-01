Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 49.65% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.