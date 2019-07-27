Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.89 N/A -0.16 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.67 N/A 3.83 5.08

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Competitively, 14.31% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.