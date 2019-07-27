Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.89 N/A -0.16 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 1% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.