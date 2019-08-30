Reviewing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.28 N/A 0.71 26.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. B. Riley Financial Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares and 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.