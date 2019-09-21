Reviewing Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.16 N/A 0.90 15.25 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Voya Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has an average target price of $63.25, with potential upside of 15.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.