Reviewing Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.46 N/A 0.90 15.25 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.29 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 55.56% and its average price target is $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 39.5%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.