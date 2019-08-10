Reviewing Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.05 N/A 0.90 15.25 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.