Reviewing Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Both Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.95 N/A 0.26 50.76 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.68 N/A 0.64 29.27

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.