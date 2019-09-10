Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 72.8% respectively. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.