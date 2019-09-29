Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5% resTORbio Inc. 161,451,942.74% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 31.4 while its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 183.02% upside potential and an average price target of $15. On the other hand, resTORbio Inc.’s potential upside is 164.37% and its average price target is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than resTORbio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 54.1%. Comparatively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.