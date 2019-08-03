Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 611.43 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $48.5, with potential upside of 48.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 99.9%. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.