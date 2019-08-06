Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 41.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 65.8% respectively. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.