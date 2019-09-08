Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

We are contrasting NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.28
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.89 beta indicates that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 143.90%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 27.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
