Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

We are contrasting NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 143.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 27.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.