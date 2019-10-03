Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,558,705.66% -75.8% -71.5% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 144,702,602.23% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 211.20% and an $15 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 85.4% respectively. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.