Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average price target and a 29.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.