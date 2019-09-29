Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5% iBio Inc. 1,370,783,086.55% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.02% and an $15 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 8.1%. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.