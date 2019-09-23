Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s potential upside is 245.57% and its consensus price target is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.