Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Forty Seven Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 140.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 54.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.