Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.77
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.89 beta indicates that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
