Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.77 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.