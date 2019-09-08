Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|17.99%
|22.45%
|-31.82%
|-73.33%
|-90.14%
|-71.43%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
