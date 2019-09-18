Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

This is a contrast between NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average target price is $78.17, while its potential upside is 66.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.