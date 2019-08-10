Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.35 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 82.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.