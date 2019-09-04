Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

The Current Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 579.61% and its consensus price target is $7.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 10.9%. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.