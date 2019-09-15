Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 57.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.33 average price target and a 28.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.