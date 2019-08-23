Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Risk and Volatility
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
