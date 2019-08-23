Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.