Reviewing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s results

Both Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.53 N/A -0.05 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 70 3.78 N/A 1.81 40.38

Table 1 highlights Network-1 Technologies Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Its competitor QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Network-1 Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

Competitively the average target price of QUALCOMM Incorporated is $85.7, which is potential 8.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. was less bullish than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.