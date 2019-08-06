Reviewing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.50 N/A -0.05 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.56 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 while its Quick Ratio is 49.1. On the competitive side is, Polar Power Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Polar Power Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.3%. Comparatively, Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats Polar Power Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.