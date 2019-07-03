Reviewing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)’s results

Both Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.35 N/A 0.30 7.89 Harris Corporation 165 3.38 N/A 7.27 25.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Harris Corporation. Harris Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Network-1 Technologies Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Harris Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Harris Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12% Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta means Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Harris Corporation’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Harris Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harris Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Harris Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Harris Corporation’s potential upside is 5.57% and its consensus price target is $199.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares and 93.6% of Harris Corporation shares. Insiders owned 15.9% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38% Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harris Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Harris Corporation beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.