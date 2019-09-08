Reviewing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s results

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.53 N/A -0.05 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.53 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 while its Quick Ratio is 49.1. On the competitive side is, Harmonic Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harmonic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 21.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares and 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares. About 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Harmonic Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats Harmonic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.