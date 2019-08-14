Reviewing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s results

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 20.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.77 N/A 0.06 170.68

Table 1 demonstrates Network-1 Technologies Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.58 beta means Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Its competitor DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Network-1 Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares and 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares. 17.3% are Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.