Reviewing NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.97 N/A 0.69 10.29 Proofpoint Inc. 111 8.84 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NetSol Technologies Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2%

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies Inc.’s 0.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Proofpoint Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. NetSol Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NetSol Technologies Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus target price is $127.57, while its potential upside is 6.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders held 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96% Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.