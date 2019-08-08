Reviewing NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT)’s and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s results

Both NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems Inc. 27 1.87 N/A -0.91 0.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 7.73 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NetScout Systems Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NetScout Systems Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Tenable Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. NetScout Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NetScout Systems Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.9%. 0.7% are NetScout Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2% Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93%

For the past year NetScout Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Summary

Tenable Holdings Inc. beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.