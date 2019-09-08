Reviewing NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

We are comparing NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems Inc. 26 1.87 N/A -0.91 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 4 0.67 N/A 0.36 12.53

Table 1 highlights NetScout Systems Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

NetScout Systems Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Perion Network Ltd. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NetScout Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NetScout Systems Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year NetScout Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Perion Network Ltd. beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.