Reviewing NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s results

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 32 0.76 N/A 1.41 19.56 Vocera Communications Inc. 34 5.23 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NETGEAR Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NETGEAR Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

NETGEAR Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vocera Communications Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

NETGEAR Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.61% and an $40 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Vocera Communications Inc.’s consensus price target is $37.33, while its potential upside is 27.28%. Based on the results delivered earlier, NETGEAR Inc. is looking more favorable than Vocera Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 1.5% of NETGEAR Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59% Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. was more bearish than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Vocera Communications Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.