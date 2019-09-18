Reviewing NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s results

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.94 N/A 1.60 21.10 Motorola Solutions Inc. 158 3.66 N/A 5.32 31.17

In table 1 we can see NETGEAR Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Motorola Solutions Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than NETGEAR Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. NETGEAR Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Motorola Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that NETGEAR Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

NETGEAR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NETGEAR Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80

The average target price of NETGEAR Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 27.59%. Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $169, while its potential upside is 0.64%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NETGEAR Inc. is looking more favorable than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NETGEAR Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has weaker performance than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats NETGEAR Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.