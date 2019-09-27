Reviewing NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s results

Both NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.95 N/A 1.60 21.10 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 55 2.75 N/A 0.46 124.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lumentum Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than NETGEAR Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. NETGEAR Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

NETGEAR Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of NETGEAR Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 25.67%. On the other hand, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 16.30% and its average target price is $65. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NETGEAR Inc. is looking more favorable than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NETGEAR Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.5%. 2.2% are NETGEAR Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. was less bullish than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats NETGEAR Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.