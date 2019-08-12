Reviewing NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s results

Both NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 1.01 N/A 1.60 21.10 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.66 N/A 0.08 42.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NETGEAR Inc. and Lantronix Inc. Lantronix Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NETGEAR Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NETGEAR Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lantronix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means NETGEAR Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Lantronix Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Lantronix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NETGEAR Inc. and Lantronix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is NETGEAR Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NETGEAR Inc. and Lantronix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. was less bullish than Lantronix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lantronix Inc. beats NETGEAR Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.